Crabtree Farms Launches “Field to Feast” Fundraising Brunch This Saturday

Crabtree Farms is proud to announce the launch of Field to Feast, a new seasonal fundraising series that continues the spirit of the farm’s beloved 100 Dinner events while expanding into new formats and experiences throughout the year.

The first event in the series, Field to Feast: A Farm Brunch Honoring Our Farm Programs Team, will take place this Saturday, July 11, at Crabtree Farms.

Designed as an intimate gathering centered on seasonal food, storytelling, and community connection, Field to Feast invites guests to experience the farm in a more personal and immersive way. Each event in the series will take on its own seasonal form — whether a dinner, brunch, or another shared table experience — while remaining rooted in the same core values: thoughtfully prepared food, meaningful storytelling, and a deeper connection to Crabtree Farms.

Each Field to Feast gathering will highlight a different team or program at the farm. The July brunch will honor Crabtree’s Farm Programs team, whose work includes farming, volunteer coordination, educational programming, the Emerging Farmers program, and the Community Garden initiative. Their efforts help cultivate new growers, expand access to land, and strengthen community in Chattanooga.

“Field to Feast is more than a meal,” said Crabtree Farms Executive Director Liz Simmons. “It is one of the ways we sustain the mission of the farm while inviting people into a more direct relationship with the work happening here every day.”

Proceeds from the event support Crabtree Farms’ farming, education, and community programs. At a time when the farm continues to navigate the effects of Southern Blight, community support remains especially meaningful in helping Crabtree continue serving Chattanooga through fresh produce, education, and connection.

Guests can expect:

a multi-course seasonal menu featuring local chefs, makers, and ingredients

stories and insights into the farm’s impact and programs

a meaningful gathering with supporters, partners, and neighbors

Field to Feast reflects Crabtree Farms’ commitment to building experiences that nourish both people and place while sustaining the farm’s work for the long term.

Tickets for the July 11 brunch are now available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/f2fbrunch