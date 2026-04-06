Crabtree Farms Popular 100 Dinner Spring Seating Tickets On Sale Today

For nearly three decades, Crabtree Farms has brought people together around food, land, and community.

In 2026, they are excited to introduce a reimagined 100 Dinner Series, an evolution of their beloved tradition into a more intimate and immersive experience.

Instead of one dinner, they will have three seasonal dinners on May 16, July 11, and October 3, respectively. Tickets for each dinner will be released six weeks in advance. ﻿﻿

Join them at the table for an evening celebrating seasonal food, local artistry, and meaningful connection. This new format invites you closer to the heart of the farm, creating space for storytelling, shared meals, and a deeper connection to the work happening there every day.﻿﻿

Each dinner is thoughtfully designed to highlight the richness of our region featuring locally sourced ingredients, talented chefs, and the stories that make Crabtree Farms a vital part of the community.

Throughout the evening, guests will gain insight into their ongoing efforts to expand access to fresh food, grow educational opportunities, and serve as a trusted place of connection in Chattanooga.﻿﻿

What to Expect﻿﻿

A multi-course, seasonal meal featuring local chefs and ingredients

An intimate setting at the Evelyn Center at Crabtree Farms

Stories and insights into the farm’s impact and programs

Connection with a community of supporters, partners, and neighbors﻿﻿

Tickets for the first dinner of the season, Saturday, May 16 at 6:00 PM, will be available for purchase starting Monday, April 6 by 12:00 PM.﻿﻿

They anticipate limited seating and encourage you to reserve your place early.