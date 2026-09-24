Don’t Miss One Of The Last Food Truck Saturdays Of The Season In Red Bank

The countdown is on!

One of the last Food Truck Saturdays of the season is happening this Saturday, September 26, and Red Bank is inviting the community to come hungry, bring a chair and enjoy an evening of great food, live music and fun at Red Bank City Park.

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Red Bank City Park at 3817 Redding Road will come alive with the sights, sounds and flavors of Food Truck Saturday, presented as part of the Red Bank Concert Series.

Adding to the fun will be Convertibull, a five-piece, high-energy party band that brings the ultimate dance-party experience to the stage. The band plays classic dance hits from the 1960s through today, making it the perfect soundtrack for a Saturday night in the park.

And, of course, there will be plenty of food to choose from.

This Saturday’s lineup includes:

Clever Alehouse

Wei To Go

Chubby Vegan

Desserts On The Roll

Street Quesadilla

Cheese My Everything

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Food Truck Saturday

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Location: Red Bank City Park, 3817 Redding Road

Admission: Free

With only a few Food Truck Saturdays remaining this season, this is one you won’t want to miss!