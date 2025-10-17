East Ridge Hosts Annual Community Thanksgiving On Monday, Nov 24th

Thanksgiving is a time to gather, reflect, and give thanks, and the City of East Ridge invites everyone to come together for the 3rd Annual East Ridge Community Thanksgiving on Monday, November 24, 2025, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Parkway.

Hosted by the City of East Ridge and the East Ridge Parks & Recreation Department, this free community meal celebrates unity, gratitude, and the spirit of giving that defines East Ridge.

“The Community Thanksgiving has quickly become a cherished tradition in East Ridge,” said Hannah Spear, Community Center Supervisor. “You don’t have to be an East Ridge resident to attend – Just bring your appetite and your gratitude. This event represents the heart of our city: coming together to share a meal, a smile, and a sense of community.”

This year’s main event sponsor is Parkridge East Hospital, whose continued support helps make this annual celebration possible.

In addition, ShowerUp, a nonprofit providing mobile shower services for those in need, will be on-site from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, offering access to showers and hygiene care for any attendees who wish to use them.

Guests are encouraged to register in advance to reserve their meal by scanning the QR code on the event flyer. Volunteer registration is also available for anyone interested in helping with set-up, serving, or cleanup.

Last year’s Community Thanksgiving served more than 450 meals with the help of dozens of local volunteers. Organizers hope to see that number grow as the tradition continues.

“This is one of those special East Ridge events that reminds us of what community is all about,” said Cameron McAllister, Administrator of Economic and Community Development. “We’re proud to see it expand each year and to welcome anyone who wants to take part in this season of giving.”

In the spirit of giving back, attendees are invited—if able—to bring one of the following personal care items to donate: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, or feminine hygiene products. This donation request is not required for entry, but the City encourages those who can to contribute.

The City is also offering sponsorship opportunities for local businesses, churches, and community organizations that wish to support the event. Sponsorship tiers begin at $100 and include recognition throughout event promotions and activities.

“The success of this event truly depends on the kindness and generosity of our residents and partners,” Spear added. “Every plate served is a reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together.”

For event details or volunteer opportunities, contact Hannah Spear at hspear@eastridgetn.gov.

Stay connected by following the City of East Ridge on social media at facebook.com/EastRidgeTN