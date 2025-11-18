East Ridge To Host 3rd Annual Community Thanksgiving On Monday, November 24th

The City of East Ridge will host its 3rd Annual Community Thanksgiving on Monday, November 24, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Camp Jordan Arena.

This annual gathering provides a free holiday meal for residents, families, and individuals throughout the region. The event is open to the public, and no residency is required.

Advance registration is encouraged to assist with meal planning and volunteer coordination.

Meal Registration: Guests may reserve their meal using the QR code provided on the event flyer.

Volunteer Registration: Individuals wishing to volunteer may sign up through the volunteer QR code. Registration links are also available on the City's official website and social media platforms.

ShowerUp Chattanooga will provide mobile showers and care services from 4:00–8:00 PM.

Optional hygiene donations include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and feminine hygiene products. Donations are appreciated but not required for participation.

The City of East Ridge extends its appreciation to Parkridge East Hospital for serving as the Main Event Sponsor and for their continued support of this annual community tradition.