East Ridge To Offer First Community Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on our blessings and express our gratitude.

This year, the City of East Ridge and East Ridge Parks & Recreation Department want to share their gratefulness by hosting a Thanksgiving meal for the community.

On Wednesday, November 22, the city will hold its first ever East Ridge Community Thanksgiving to members of the community.

The Community Thanksgiving will be held at the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Drive. The event is free, but pre-registration will be required.

The city is offering three time-blocks for participants to choose from.

The first block will run from 11:30am – 12:30pm

The second block will be from 1:00pm – 2:00pm

The third block will be from 2:30pm – 3:30pm.

Early registration is encouraged as the time to sign up will only remain open until November 15th or until each time slot is full. Anyone interested in attending will need to register by scanning the QR code on the East Ridge Community Thanksgiving flyer.

“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, not only for the food, but for the people, the warmth, laughter, and togetherness,” said Hannah Spear, Community Center Supervisor. “Not everyone gets to experience that though, for whatever their reason may be, and my goal with this event is to give those folks a place to experience Thanksgiving the way it should be experienced.”

To assure that this special event will be successful, the City of East Ridge is currently asking for members of the community who are interested in giving back to register to volunteer to assist with set-up, serving, cleaning, and break-down for the event.

“The idea behind this event is to bring the community together during the season of giving,” said Cameron McAllister, Administrator of East Ridge Economic and Community Development. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to our community and we want to invite you to join us.”

The City of East Ridge would like to thank the East Ridge Council of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, Craft Axe East Ridge, Action Church, East Ridge Food Pantry, Hampton Inn East Ridge, Family Concessions, and Buddy’s BBQ East Ridge for partnering with the city to make the dream of a Community Thanksgiving a reality.

For more information, email Hannah Spear at hspear@eastridgetn.gov.