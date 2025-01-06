Eat Healthier And Happier By Making Reasonable And Realistic Changes

The beginning of a new year marks an opportunity for a fresh start to set new goals and intentions.

Some of the top new year’s resolutions include increasing physical fitness, losing weight and improving eating habits. While motivation is typically strong at the beginning of the year, most resolutions are notoriously difficult to stick to and often fizzle within the first few weeks of the year.

Why is it that so many resolutions fail? Some assume that the problem lies in a sheer lack of willpower, but, in fact, the secret to sustainable behavior change is in making small, realistic changes and removing barriers in our environment.

Remove Barriers in Environment

One of the biggest determinants of our behaviors is environment. Because environment impacts the ability to sustain changes more than level of motivation, it is important to consider environmental factors that help or hinder progress. With a goal to improve eating habits, the key is to make the foods you wish to consume more accessible and convenient.

If lack of time is a barrier to improving eating habits, try pre-cut, washed fruit cups and chopped and ready-to-eat vegetables and hummus and place them in the front of the refrigerator where they are highly visible. Keep Food City’s recipe-ready ShortCuts on hand as a fresh option for easy prep. Try ShortCuts soup starter vegetables to quickly add to a slow cooker with lean protein for a hearty winter or grill-ready vegetables for a quick side dish.

Keeping frozen or canned fruits and vegetables on hand is another hack for quick meal preparation. Great for stir-frys, or to add to pasta dishes, casseroles and smoothies, frozen fruits and vegetables are a fast and convenient option. Likewise canned fruits and vegetables can be just as nutritious as fresh and are a convenient way to quickly add more vitamins and minerals to your eating plan.

If you are working to build healthier habits and stick to your budget, shop Food City store brands for canned and frozen fruits and vegetables. Meal planning with brands like Food Club and Full Circle Market offer similar ingredients and the same quality and flavor at great value.

If it is unrealistic to cook every night during the week or to do meal preparation on the weekends, seek out better-for-you prepared meals that suit your wellness goals. Remember that healthy food is only healthy if you eat it, so while it is a great goal to make more wholesome meals from scratch, having prepared meals on hand may be a more realistic option for some nights.

Food City’s ShortCuts ready-to-heat-and-eat meals can be a convenient option with better-for-you options like lemon chicken primavera or beef and broccoli.

Shift from Restriction to Addition Mindset

Another factor that can affect success in achieving goals is how realistic you make them. When motivation is high at the beginning of the year, it is tempting to completely overhaul your eating plan for fast results, but this often backfires in the long run. Instead, work on small changes to your routine, and little by little, bite by bite, progress is made over time.

A smart way to start improving eating habits is by shifting mindset from restriction to addition - focusing on what new healthy foods you can add to your meal plan instead of focusing all energy on foods to eliminate. Food City’s Pick Well program can help to identify “better for you” foods to add to your shopping cart.

Food City Dietitian’s Pick icon highlights foods that are higher in essential nutrients but lower in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugar. Items in Food City stores that receive the Dietitian’s Pick shelf-tag meet the FDA’s criteria for a “healthy” food, meaning the nutrients in these foods support health and help to prevent nutrition-related disease.