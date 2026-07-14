Eat Hearty: The Beast Feast BBQ Festival Comes To The Chattanooga Market

The Beast Feast BBQ Festival is this Sunday’s theme at the Chattanooga Market. It’s a great day to bring the family out for a tasty treat by local vendors.

Barton Creek Farms will be hosting a pig roast for the festivities and other vendors will offer BBQ demonstrations, sampling and will be selling plates of their BBQ specialties as well.

Local and regional brews are always part of the fun, along with live music on the Sunday Funday Stage. The Essentials will be playing back to back sets beginning at 12:30pm this Sunday, July 19th.

Journalist Barry Courter explores Barton Creek Farms’ co-owner, Mary Roller’s, celebration of local agriculture and the return of “nose to tail” farming:

“As the farm-to-table movement has taken hold with consumers, Barton Creek has been there to introduce ‘new’ ideas, like using all parts of the cow. ‘Nose to tail, like back in the day,’ Roller said. ‘Back in the day, people wasted nothing.’ Roller runs the nearly 1,400-acre farm with her father and her boyfriend, Herman Taylor, and his son, Herman IV.

They grow hay and trees and tend to 350 head of cattle, which she said are fed a healthy diet of corn-based silage. ‘The cows love it,’ she says. In addition to the meat and organs Barton Creek sells, it provides customers with bones and cow fat, which people are using to make their own moisturizers. The market generates about 50% of the Rollers' business, she says.”

Read more about Barton Creek Farms in the full story here.

More than just a celebration of barbecue, Beast Feast BBQ Festival is a tribute to the farmers, makers, and chefs who bring fresh, local food to the Chattanooga community every week.

Whether you’re a barbecue enthusiast or simply looking for a fun Sunday outing, the Chattanooga Market invites you to enjoy a day of food, music, and local flavor.

The Chattanooga Market is open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Horizon Pavilion. Admission and parking are free.

Know Before You Go