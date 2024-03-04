Enter Today For Your Chance To Win A Gift Bag Full Of Delicious Girl Scout Cookies!

We have Girl Scout Cookies and we'd like the share them with you!
This week, we are giving two lucky readers a prize pack that contains nine boxes of cookies, compliments of the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians:
- 1 box of Adventurefuls
- 1 box of Do-si-dos
- 1 box of Toffee-tastic
- 1 box of Samoas
- 1 box of Girl Scout S’mores
- 1 box of Lemon-ups
- 1 box of Trefoils1 box of Tagalongs
- 1 box of Thin Mints
And all you need to do to is send an email to info@chattanoogapulse.com with your first & last name, daytime phone number, and your favorite flavor of cookie.
We'll be collecting entries all week and draw two lucky winners this Friday, March 8 at 4pm ET.
And remember, you can always place an online order from a local Girl Scout and have cookies shipped to their preferred mailing address, or delivered in-person locally.
Just visit iwantcookies.com to order today (available through March 17).