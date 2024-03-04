Enter Today For Your Chance To Win A Gift Bag Full Of Delicious Girl Scout Cookies!

by

We have Girl Scout Cookies and we'd like the share them with you!

This week, we are giving two lucky readers a prize pack that contains nine boxes of cookies, compliments of the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians: 

  • 1 box of Adventurefuls
  • 1 box of Do-si-dos
  • 1 box of Toffee-tastic
  • 1 box of Samoas
  • 1 box of Girl Scout S’mores
  • 1 box of Lemon-ups
  • 1 box of Trefoils1 box of Tagalongs
  • 1 box of Thin Mints

And all you need to do to is send an email to info@chattanoogapulse.com with your first & last name, daytime phone number, and your favorite flavor of cookie.

We'll be collecting entries all week and draw two lucky winners this Friday, March 8 at 4pm ET. 

And remember, you can always place an online order from a local Girl Scout and have cookies shipped to their preferred mailing address, or delivered in-person locally.

Just visit iwantcookies.com to order today (available through March 17).

by

