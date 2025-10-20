Chattanooga Fall Coffee Week Brews Up Seasonal Magic In The Scenic City

Fall has arrived, and Chattanooga is ready to sip into the season! Chattanooga Fall Coffee Week officially kicks off today, running through October 26, inviting coffee lovers to savor $5 featured fall coffees and $4 pastries at 12 of the Scenic City's top local coffee shops.

This event celebrates the cozy essence of autumn with indulgent, seasonal flavors—from pumpkin spice delights to s'mores-inspired lattes—while spotlighting local roasters, bakers, and community gems.

As sweater weather sweeps in with highs in the 60s and crisp lows in the 30s, Nooga Nightlife brings this caffeinated crawl to life, encouraging attendees to explore Chattanooga's vibrant coffee scene.

Whether you're a pumpkin spice purist or craving something uniquely local, the week offers a passport to fall flavors, supporting independent businesses and fostering that perfect morning (or afternoon) ritual.

"Chattanooga Fall Coffee Week is our love letter to the season and the shops that make our city buzz," said Jason, Founder of Nooga Nightlife. "From vegan twists to nostalgic campfire treats, these 12 partners are pouring their hearts into fall magic. Grab a cup, snag a pastry, and let's toast to the simple joy of a great brew in the Scenic City!"

Participating Locations and Highlights:

330 Main : Persimmon Sage Cappuccino and iced Apple Jack (apple jackfruit, cinnamon, vanilla cold foam)

: Persimmon Sage Cappuccino and iced Apple Jack (apple jackfruit, cinnamon, vanilla cold foam) Medal of Honor Coffee Shop (at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center): Iced Sweet Potato Latte with torched marshmallows (Ruth's Victory Garden).

(at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center): Iced Sweet Potato Latte with torched marshmallows (Ruth's Victory Garden). Grindhead Coffee (East Brainerd): Salty Sailor Salted Caramel Truffle Latte, paired with a pumpkin roll.

(East Brainerd): Salty Sailor Salted Caramel Truffle Latte, paired with a pumpkin roll. The Together Cafe : Fall in Love Latte (pumpkin spice and white chocolate), with locally made malasadas (Hawaiian donuts).

: Fall in Love Latte (pumpkin spice and white chocolate), with locally made malasadas (Hawaiian donuts). The Daily Ration : S'mores Latte (graham crackers, mocha, marshmallow), paired with a S'mores scone.

: S'mores Latte (graham crackers, mocha, marshmallow), paired with a S'mores scone. The Plant Bar : Vegan Pumpkin Spice Butterscotch Latte, with a Cranberry Walnut Scone from Rembrandts.

: Vegan Pumpkin Spice Butterscotch Latte, with a Cranberry Walnut Scone from Rembrandts. Reve Coffee & Books : Jack-O-Lantern Latte (pumpkin pie, toasted marshmallow, vanilla), with Espresso Cinnamon Rolls.

: Jack-O-Lantern Latte (pumpkin pie, toasted marshmallow, vanilla), with Espresso Cinnamon Rolls. Chattanooga Coffee Company (Chattz) : Autumn Pistachio Latte (pistachio + brown sugar), with Vanilla Scone and Cinnamon Icing.

: Autumn Pistachio Latte (pistachio + brown sugar), with Vanilla Scone and Cinnamon Icing. Brothers Bagel : Second Breakfast Salted Maple Cardamom Latte (hot or iced).

: Second Breakfast Salted Maple Cardamom Latte (hot or iced). Atmosphere : Sweater Weather Latte (white chocolate mocha, hazelnut, cinnamon, caramel drizzle).

: Sweater Weather Latte (white chocolate mocha, hazelnut, cinnamon, caramel drizzle). Wired Coffee Bar: Sweater Weather Latte (caramel and spiced brown sugar), with Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin.

For the full experience, access the Chattanooga Coffee Week Web app to check in at each spot, enter giveaways, and track your caffeine conquest. Share your sips on social media with #ChattanoogaCoffeeWeek for a chance at featured shoutouts and prizes.

Visit www.chattanoogacoffeeweek.com for locations, offerings, hours, restrictions, and more.

This event is part of Nooga Nightlife's lineup of culinary celebrations, including the upcoming Nooga Holiday Coffee Trail (December 15-21).