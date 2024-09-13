Fiestaval: A Taste Of Latin America Coming To Miller Park This October

On Saturday, October 5, 2024, Miller Park will be filled with celebration with a free and family-friendly event: Fiestaval – A Taste of Latin America.

Fiestaval will celebrate Latin American culture by bringing together a vibrant and diverse community. It’s an opportunity to promote cultural diversity, gain visibility, and engage with the community.

The day will be filled with fun activities, including a Kids' Area, live music, DJs, Latin food trucks, beer garden, authentic vendors, dancers, and the grand finale of Canta: Festival de la Canción en Español, a singing contest in Spanish.

The event will conclude with a screening of the locally made short film, Journey with Giovanny.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., attendees can enjoy an inflatable soccer field provided by Chattanooga Football Club, performances by La Rumba Latin band, dance presentations by Ensamble de México, a live performance by Latin urban artist Willy Obell, and DJ sets by DJ More.

At 5:00 p.m., the highly anticipated Gran Finale of Canta, an annual Spanish singing competition, will take place. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the movie screening, which will start as soon at sunset.

For full event details, visit www.fiestavalfest.com

Produced by Pedro Abriles, a participant in the Emerging Producers Program by River City Company, Fiestaval is made possible through the support of River City Company, the Lyndhurst Foundation, Tennessee Arts Commission, Canta, and Hispanic Arts & Education.