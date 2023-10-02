First Friday Of October Brings Another Food Truck Friday

On the heels of a highly successful Food Truck Festival, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga hosts the bi-monthly Food Truck Friday this Friday, October 6th at 5704 Marlin Road from 11 AM to 3 PM, adjacent to Eastgate Town Center.

More than a dozen local food trucks will be on hand to offer a variety of cuisines ranging from subs to barbeque to gumbo and chicken wings, along with sweets including cheesecake and Italian ice.

“October is the perfect weather for outdoor dining and Food Truck Friday provides a variety of options for everyone in the office or families out and about to come enjoy”, said Pat Rowe, Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager. “As evidenced from our Food Truck Festival, last Saturday, Chattanooga loves food trucks and the vast dining options they provide.”

DeJuan Jordan, Co CEO of LAUNCH, the non profit organization that operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, added “we hope everyone who can will come out to enjoy not just the great food and fall weather, but also to support our group of food entrepreneurs.”

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is located at 5704 Marlin Road adjacent to Eastgate Town Center. Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

Food Trucks for October 6, 2023 include (subject to change):

The Bistro

Fud Vybez

Sweet Treats Ice Cream

Down Home Bakes

Los Tainos

Broken Hearts Cheesecakes

Wing Top Tots

Mo Lemonade

2Moma Food Truck & Catering

C & C Candy Co.

Chef Chasty Seafood & More

Parks Chicken LLC

Nutn But Guac

Repicci’s Italian Ice

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.