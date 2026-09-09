Five Local Chefs Compete In The Market's Food Sporting Event Of The Year

This Sunday, September 13th, the Chattanooga Top Chef Cook Off will take place live at Chattanooga Market.

The event showcases five local chefs who will be shopping, cooking and presenting to a panel of judges before thousands of onlooking patrons this Sunday.

It’s a chance to be inspired while watching talented chefs prepare creative dishes with produce and ingredients procured right at Chattanooga Market.

2026 Chattanooga Top Chefs:

Chattanooga Top Chef kicks off when the competitors arrive early, just before the Market opens, taking time to strategically set up their cooking stations equipped with their own knives and cooking supplies. They will shop that day at the Market for the fresh ingredients they will need to complete their main dish on a meager budget provided to them. Importantly, the competitors will be supplied with a protein, sourced from a local farm, that won’t be revealed until just before the start time.

From about 11:00 am until 2:30 pm (the Market is open until 4pm), patrons will be able to watch the competing chefs demonstrate their culinary skills and, ultimately, present their dishes to a panel of judges. The entire event will be broadcasted live onto large television screens (right at the stage area) for easy viewing by Market patrons and fans. Emcee and local influencer, Shayna Webb of “Web Chats”, will keep the live audience up to speed on every detail with interviews throughout the event with each chef.

“It’s an exciting food sporting event to witness while seeing how shopping for local foods can easily, and affordably, be turned into something amazing. It’s always inspiring and this year I’m looking forward to serving as one of the five judges”, says Chris Thomas, Chattanooga Market Executive Advisor.

Chattanooga Top Chef Schedule:

11am Competitor Introductions

11:30-12:00 Competitors Shop

12:15-2:15 Competitors Cookaround

2:30 Judges Announce the Winner

Know Before You Go