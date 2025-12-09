Food As A Verb's Speaker Series Sheds Light On The History Of Alabama Barbecue

Last Thursday I got the opportunity to attend a Speaker Series hosted by Food as a Verb, about the history of Alabama barbecue at Little Coyote.

Food historian, author, and UTC professor Dr. Mark Johnson was joined by restaurant owner Chef Erik Niel as guests were seated and ordered their favorite meal.

Dr. Johnson said barbecue was brought to America by Spaniards who learned the technique when they landed in the Caribbean Islands.

“When the Spanish people encountered the indigenous people (Christopher) Columbus saw people cooking high above the coals, low and slow, and more than likely cooking iguanas,” he said. “Because they didn't have pigs, they didn't have cows. They’d cook it low and slow because that is what makes tough meat tender.”

Dr. Johnson had researched the history of Alabama barbecue while a grad student at the University of Alabama. It was interesting to learn how barbecue influenced local elections. During colonial times wealthy, white men would use their power and money to “buy” votes by hosting community barbecues.

“They're the ones who could afford to get the food and liquor for hundreds of people, thousands of people,” he said. “They showed their generosity to the people. The people responded by putting them in office.”

He said as time progressed there was a shift in the way Americans viewed these politicians which started an anti-barbecue movement.

“These anti-barbecue reformers didn’t have a favorable opinion of either the people or the politicians,” he said. “They did not expect to see the lower classes at these barbecue partaking in free food. But what really upsets them is seeing wealthier people or aspiring politicians lowering themselves to be with them, to humble themselves to attend these shameless, barbaric feasts. They worried that these events were going to distract men from their duties.”

Dr. Johnson said, despite their attempts, barbecues continued in Alabama because the people would rather get rid of their politicians than their barbecue.

Chef Niel talked about his experience with barbecue which began while he lived in Texas. “The Texas I know is all about beef,” Chef Niel said. “When I moved to the southeast 25 years ago, barbecue here was all about pork and it was shocking. I come from a place where if you order ribs, it was beef ribs.”

As the two men talked about barbecue, guests enjoyed their pork or beef ribs, steak fajitas, carnitas and other fine offerings from the menu. I ordered the brisket dinner, a half-pound of brisket with roasted jalapenos and grilled red onions. It came with their house made tortillas and served with three types of sauces. Everything was cooked to perfection. The brisket was tender, moist, well smoked and cooked as you would expect from a James Beard nominated chef in his Michelin Guide recognized restaurant.

Perfectly smoked meat is what Chef Niel dreamed of when he opened Little Coyote. He said they opened two years ago and he’s still improving their cooking methods each day. “In a kitchen of guys, ironically, a lot of us from Texas, we're very critical of ourselves,” he said.

The two spoke about the cultural impact of barbecue. Dr. Johnson said Texas has a large Jewish and German community which influences the way certain regions of the state cook.

Niel said his main sausage maker grew up you in East Texas cooking and eating Germanic influenced food. “And his sausage is amazing,” Niel said. He said his other cooks also bring their unique cultural background and experience to the table.

Niel said Little Coyote had been on his mind for roughly 10 years. “What I really missed was a barbecue restaurant,” he said. “Growing up in Texas you're inundated with Tex -Mex and all these cultural influences like the Germanic stuff we were just talking about. I just wanted a place to eat that represented that, but I couldn't get past tacos and so we ended up mashing it all together. So, when we talk about this place, it's smoked meat and fresh tortillas because it gives us this wide berth to do a whole lot of different stuff. Full influences from Texas, the southeast, the Caribbean, Latin food, Mexican food, so on and so forth.”