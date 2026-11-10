Food City Partners With Local 3's Annual "Share Your Christmas" Holiday Food Drive

Food City is once again participating in WRCB-Local 3’s Share Your Christmas Food Drive to benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Share Your Christmas has benefited local hunger relief programs throughout the region for over 40 years.

“Food City is proud to be a partner of Local 3’s Share your Christmas providing much-needed assistance to many of our friends and neighbors in need,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Continuing through December 31st, customers are invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution as they checkout at area Food City locations. Customers shopping online will also have the opportunity to make an online contribution.

Specially marked collection containers are also available inside the store for those wishing to make non-perishable food donations. 100% of the proceeds benefit local hunger relief programs throughout the region.

“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. Local 3’s Share Your Christmas is one way we can help those in need right here in our own community,” says Misty Deskins, Food City senior director of marketing.

“Thanks to the support of our loyal customers and associates, last year’s program was a huge success, and we hope to raise even more this year,” says Smith. Last year’s campaign raised $463,904 and 154,110 pounds of food, providing 1,159,760+ meals for those in need.