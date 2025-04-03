Popular “Food Truck Friday” Returns To Red Bank April 11th With Food And Music

It's springtime, and the City of Red Bank is celebrating the arrival of warm temperatures by inviting the public to attend the first of their “Food Truck Friday Concert Series” set for Friday, April 11th.

This year’s Food Truck Fridays will take place on the second and fourth Friday of each month from April through June.

Food Truck Friday will be held at Red Bank Park, located at 3817 Redding Road, where attendees can enjoy a variety of food options from several food trucks. Food vendors for April 11th include:

Tata’s Grill

Culture-Licious

The Bistro

Fud Vybez

Chubby Vegan

Street Quesadilla

Clever Creamery.

Their tasty dishes will be available for purchase from 5:30 until 8:30 pm.

The Essentials, one of Chattanooga’s award-winning rock bands, will provide the entertainment for the first Food Truck Friday Concert. The Essentials specialize in classic rock, grunge, southern rock, and a bit of country, so you will definitely recognize their songs. Don't miss this opportunity to see some of the best musicians around at this free concert.

“We’re excited to kick off another season of Food Truck Friday and bring the community together for great food and live music,” said Jeffrey Grabe, Parks & Recreation Manager for the City of Red Bank. “This event is a fantastic way to support local food vendors, enjoy amazing performances, and make lasting memories with friends and family.”

Food Truck Friday is a Red Bank family-friendly event. So grab your family and friends, bring a chair or a big blanket, purchase a mouthwatering meal (or two), and enjoy a fun-filled evening at the Red Bank Park.