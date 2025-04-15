From Soul Food To Superfoods: Get Creative With Cooking At The YMCA

For the first time ever, the J.A. Henry Community YMCA is inviting the community to roll up their sleeves and spice things up in the kitchen.

Beginning Tuesday, May 6, the YMCA’s brand-new Teaching Kitchen will host a new series of engaging cooking classes designed to empower individuals and families with the tools they need to eat well, cook confidently and live healthier lives.

Open to all skill levels, each interactive, hands-on session focuses on creating simple and nutritious meals that are fun to prepare, easy to make and delicious to eat.

Led by food and nutrition experts, some upcoming sessions include:

Got Milk? – Discover nutritious plant-based alternatives.

Back to School Bites – Learn fast, healthy recipes for kids and parents.

One-Pot Wonders – Create hearty meals with fewer dishes.

Eat Your Greens – Turn leafy vegetables into crave-worthy dishes.

Whole Grain Goodness – Add flavor and fiber to everyday meals.

Kitchen Hacks – Master shortcuts and tips for cooking smarter.

Classes are $30 for YMCA members and $45 for non-members. Full and partial scholarships are available for those who qualify, with up to 100 percent fee coverage offered.

To register or learn more, visit ymcachattanooga.org or contact Laura Horne at lhorne@ymcachattanooga.org.

WHEN:

Session 1: Got Milk? – May 6

Session 2: Seasonal Bites – May 15

Session 3: Whole Grain Goodness – June 3

Session 4: Eat Your Hydration – June 19

Session 5: Eat Your Greens – July 1

Session 6: Back to School Bites – July 17

Session 7: One-Pot Wonders – Aug. 21

Session 8: Kitchen Hacks – Sept. 18

WHERE:

J.A. Henry Community YMCA

3500 Dodds Ave., Ste. 108

Chattanooga, TN 37407

WHO:

Ashley Broadrick, RD-LDN

Crissie A. Smith, RN, BS

J.A. Henry Community YMCA

YMCA members and nonmembers

For more information, visit ymcachattanooga.org/programs/healthy-living/teaching-kitchen.