Get Ready To Eat Your Way Through The Scenic City With $4 Taco Specials

Chattanooga is gearing up for one of its most delicious weeks of the year! The 4th Annual Chattanooga Taco Week, presented by Nooga Nightlife, returns July 20–26 bringing $4 featured taco specials to restaurants and bars across the city and surrounding areas.

After last year’s wildly successful taco frenzy, organizers are back with even more mouthwatering options and ways to celebrate. From classic street-style tacos to creative chef-driven creations, Chattanooga Taco Week is your chance to explore the Scenic City’s vibrant culinary scene while supporting local businesses.

Participating Locations Include (more will be added):

White Duck Taco

Whiskey Cowgirl

Southside Social

Taco Mamacita (Northshore & Hamilton Place)

Hifi Clyde’s

Wanderlinger

Bitter Alibi

Clever Alehouse

Agave & Rye

La Santa

Barque

Real Roots Cafe

Five Wits

Bollywood Tacos

Amigos Cocina (Red Bank, St. Elmo, Peerless Mill, Island Cove)

Pedestrian Wine & Cheese Shop

Mexiville Downtown

423 Taco

Chi Chis Charred Chicken

Shady’s Corner

Mexville Northshore

…and many more!

“Chattanooga Taco Week is all about celebrating our incredible local food scene while making it easy and affordable for everyone to get out and enjoy,” said Jason McCarty, founder of Nooga Nightlife. “Whether you’re a taco purist or love creative twists, there’s something for everyone this year.”

How to Participate

Look for $4 featured tacos at all participating locations throughout the week.

Download the free NoogaNightlife+ App for the full list of partners, hours, specials, dietary options, and real-time updates.

Check in at locations, vote for your favorite tacos, climb the leaderboard, and win gift cards through the app.

Voting will take place during the week, & We will crown the Taco Week Favorite Taco Momday July 27th!

For the full list of partners, menus, and more information, visit chattanoogatacoweek.com or download the NoogaNightlife+ App.