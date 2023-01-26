Girl Scout Cookie Sales Deliver New Skills And Sweet Outcomes For Young Women

For some, the best season of the year has arrived. No, it’s not football season, and it’s not holiday season. It’s Girl Scout cookie season!

A beloved tradition for Girl Scout troops, their supporters, families and cookie lovers across Southeast Tennessee, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is sweeter than the standard fundraiser. Girl Scouts utilizes cookie sales to teach young women about business management, sales and e-commerce, financial literacy, logistics, technology, marketing and communications. All proceeds from cookie sales stay local to help fund life-changing programs and experiences throughout the year.

“It’s Girl Scout cookie time in Tennessee!” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “This is a community-wide celebration of girl-led entrepreneurship, and we’re thrilled to return to more ‘normal’ sales opportunities following the pandemic, while also continuing to leverage technology to expand the learning opportunities and sales reach for our Girl Scouts.

“Whether you’re ordering from a young Girl Scout you know, picking up a box of your favorite cookies at a local booth or supporting cookies sales and donations in another way, you’re helping to shape the next generation of female leaders in our communities – and we thank you.”

There are several opportunities to purchase cookies and support the program:

Order cookies now. Cookie orders through local Girl Scouts start now. Each scout has her own “virtual cookie booth” link to a digital ordering system through which you can order your favorite cookies to be delivered at a later date, and your purchase will support that specific scout and her troop.

Pre-order cookies to be delivered starting early February. Distribution Days – when Girl Scout troop members, leaders and volunteers pick up cookies from warehouses to fulfill their orders – are scheduled throughout Southeast Tennessee in late January and early February. Cookie orders then will be delivered personally by each Girl Scout following Distribution Days, as soon as early February.

Buy cookies at local booths Feb. 10-March 5. Girl Scout troops will be at retail and community locations throughout Southeast Tennessee selling cookies directly to the public from Feb. 10-March 5.

Order the new raspberry cookie starting Feb. 27. Digital sales of the new Raspberry Rally cookie kick off Feb. 27. These online-exclusive cookies are crispy, filled with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating.

Girl Scout cookies lovers can choose from 10 delicious flavors:

Adventurefuls

Girl Scout S’mores

Lemon-Ups

Trefoils

Do-si-dos

Tagalongs

Samoas

Thin Mints

Toffee-tastic

Raspberry Rally – new online exclusive; available starting Feb. 27.

All proceeds from cookies sales benefit Girls Scout troops and members in the local council, with revenue funding initiatives for innovative programming, volunteer training, maintenance and improvements to camp properties.

Visit iwantcookies.org to find cookies, learn more about donating cookies to local heroes, enter contests and more.