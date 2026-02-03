Girl Scouts Kick Off Cookie Sales With New Exploremores And Familiar Favorites

The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians encourages families to “explore more” delicious ways to support girls as the organization begins public cookie booth sales Feb. 6, offering the new rocky-road-inspired chocolate sandwich cookie.

Girl Scouts will be selling the new Exploremores® flavor along with familiar favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas® at public booths outside retail partners across the region.

The cookie program is the Girl Scouts’ most important fundraiser that happens every year at this time. Each box of cookies costs $6, and proceeds fund about 70 percent of the Girl Scout experience, including programs and summer camp.

“Girl Scout cookie sales are the primary fundraiser for our 46-county footprint,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “Girl Scouts learn important life skills from decision-making and dealing with people to setting goals and managing money. Plus, all proceeds stay local to support troops and programs in your community. Your purchase of Girl Scout cookies truly makes a difference.”

Public booth sales conclude on March 15, so hurry to find a nearby cookie booth by visiting iwantcookies.org and putting in your ZIP code to see a list of locations and dates.

Girl Scout cookies are available for nearly every palate and diet, including vegan and gluten free options. The full lineup for East Tennessee in 2026 includes the new Exploremores® chocolate sandwich cookie along with familiar favorites including Adventurefuls®, Do-si-dos®, Lemon-Ups®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Thin Mints®, Toffee-tastic® and Trefoils®. Girl Scout cookies do not contain high-fructose corn syrup or partially hydrogenated oils.

About the Girl Scout Cookie Program

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of the largest youth-led and THE largest girl-led entrepreneurial programs in the world. It powers life-changing adventures, fun-filled programs, and learning experiences for Girl Scouts and their troops all year long.

Our mission at Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians is to build Girl Scouts of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scout Cookie Program supports this mission by providing hands-on experience in setting goals, making business decisions and embarking on a lifelong leadership journey.

The cookie program also provides an essential way for Girl Scouts to cover the cost of their Girl Scout experiences. Girl Scouts use cookie revenue to pay for membership dues, program supplies and activities like travel, camp and STEM exploration.

To stay up to date on how you can purchase Girl Scout Cookies throughout the sale, including information on how to order online or where you can find local Girl Scouts selling cookies at a booth, visit their website at iwantcookies.org