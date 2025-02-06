Girl Scouts Of Southern Appalachians Kick Off Cookie Booth Sales On Friday

Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians will start public cookie booth sales Friday, Feb. 7, with convenient locations planned across the region.

Girls in their iconic vests will be selling cookies at booths outside grocery stores, restaurants and other approved retailers across the region.

During this delicious time of year, cookie sales help Girl Scouts learn valuable life skills and help support local programs, from service projects to summer camp.

“Girl Scout cookies are more than just a tasty treat,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA). “The Girl Scouts learn important life skills from goal setting and money management to decision-making and dealing with people. Plus, all proceeds stay local to support troops and programs within the council.”

Cookie sales fund about 70 percent of the Girl Scout experience and is the primary fundraiser for the female leadership organization.

Each box of cookies costs $6. This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of options including Tagalongs®, Thin Mints®, Samoas® and the soon-to-be retired Girl Scout S’mores® flavor.

Find a cookie booth near you by visiting iwantcookies.org and put in your ZIP code for a list of locations and dates.

Public booth sales conclude on Sunday, March 16.

There are vegan and gluten free cookie options and no Girl Scout cookies contain high-fructose corn syrup or partially hydrogenated oils. The full flavorful lineup for East Tennessee this year includes Adventurefuls®, Do-si-dos®, Girl Scout S’mores®, Lemon-Ups®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Thin Mints®, Toffee-tastic® and Trefoils®.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of the largest youth-led and THE largest girl-led entrepreneurial programs in the world. It powers life-changing adventures, fun filled programs, and learning experiences for Girl Scouts and their troops all year long.

Our mission at Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians is to build Girl Scouts of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scout Cookie Program supports this mission by providing hands-on experience in setting goals, making business decisions, and embarking on a lifelong leadership journey. The cookie program also provides an essential way for Girl Scouts to cover the cost of their Girl Scout experiences. Girl Scouts use cookie revenue to pay for membership dues, program supplies, and activities like travel, camp, and STEM exploration.

To stay up to date on how you can purchase Girl Scout Cookies throughout the sale, including information on how to order online or where you can find local Girl Scouts selling cookies at a booth, visit our website at iwantcookies.org