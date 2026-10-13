Gratefull Celebrates 11 Years Of Bringing Chattanooga Together Around One Table

Thanksgiving is about more than a meal, it’s about coming together, sharing a table and making room for everyone.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Gratefull, Chattanooga’s community Thanksgiving luncheon, returns for its 11th year, inviting residents and visitors to gather around the table for a free Thanksgiving meal, fellowship and connection.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the 200 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard will transform into one long table where everyone is welcome. There is no fee and no invitation required, just an open invitation to pull up a chair, share a meal and celebrate the spirit of community that makes Chattanooga special.

Gratefull began in Chattanooga in 2014 with a simple idea: bring people from all walks of life to the same table and create an opportunity for connection. More than a decade later, that idea has grown into a cherished Chattanooga Thanksgiving tradition, demonstrating how a shared meal can bring neighbors together, encourage conversation and strengthen community ties.

“Gratefull is a reminder that community begins when we make room for one another,” said Dawn Hjelseth, Vice President of Marketing & Communication at River City Company. “For 11 years, Chattanooga has shown what can happen when we simply come together, share a meal and get to know our neighbors.”

The annual Thanksgiving luncheon is made possible through the generosity of community sponsors and the dedication of hundreds of volunteers who help bring Gratefull to life. From setting up tables and welcoming guests to serving the meal and helping with cleanup, volunteers play an essential role in creating the warm and welcoming experience that has become synonymous with Gratefull. Sponsors and community partners provide critical support that helps keep this Thanksgiving celebration free and accessible to all.

To sign up as a volunteer, become a sponsor, or learn more about Gratefull, visit www.gratefullcha.org