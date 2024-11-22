Habitat For Humanity To Host World Heavyweight Chili Championship

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga is gearing up for fundraising and friendly competition with the World Heavyweight Chili Championship during Mainx24.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will declare the winners of this year’s delicious fundraiser, which will take place on Saturday, December 7.

Tickets are on sale now to sample a variety of competing chili, enjoy beverages, and listen to live music.

The World Heavyweight Chili Championship will begin immediately after the Mainx24 parade at Office Coordinators, Inc., located at 326 E Main Street, and last until winners are declared by Mayor Kelly and the judges at 3:00 pm.

All spoons, beer cups, and tasting supplies will be compostable this year as part of Habitat’s effort to make this competition zero-waste.

“We’re thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the World Heavyweight Chili Championship this year to support a fantastic cause,” said Nash Bowen, CEO of Kronos Capital. "Supporting Habitat for Humanity at one of our city’s most anticipated celebrations of the year is a great way to kick off the holiday season and we’re excited to see who is crowned the 2024 World Heavyweight Chili Champion."

Teams can still register for a chance to win the World Heavyweight Chili Championship Belt.

To sign up for the competition, learn more about sponsorship opportunities, or secure tickets, visit habichatt.org/chili24.

Team and sponsorship registration end on Monday, November 25.