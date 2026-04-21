Highland Park Local Market Launches New Saturday Morning Farmer’s Market

Highland Park Local Market’s grand opening of their new Saturday morning Farmer's Market is set for this Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 9:00 am to Noon at the Highland Park Commons, thanks to the generous support of the Chattanooga Football Club Foundation.

Did you know that in Tennessee 21% of the state's population lives in areas considered food deserts? Food deserts are defined as areas with inadequate access to grocery stores or supermarkets.

Highland Park, a historic Chattanooga neighborhood, was seen an obvious choice for a new Saturday market location because of the vibrant community combined with the lack of readily available, healthy food options.

A stop at the market for fresh, local groceries is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Grab and sip a coffee while you browse grocery offerings or relax at a picnic table while enjoying a treat from one of our vendors. The on-site lawn and playground make HILO Market the perfect meet up for family playdates.

Parking - FREE street and lot parking is available at Highland Park Commons.

Payment Methods Accepted - Venmo, Credit Card, Cash. (SNAP/EBT will be accepted soon)

Pets - Pets are welcome at HILO Market. Owners must abide by all park rules. Please be considerate of others by keeping your pets leashed and cleaning up after them.

Weather - HILO Market operates rain or shine.

Kids Activities - Highland Park Commons features a playground and lawn for open play.

HILO Market Vendor List April 25, 2026