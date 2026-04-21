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Highland Park Local Market Launches New Saturday Morning Farmer’s Market

by

Food News & Notes

Highland Park Local Market’s grand opening of their new Saturday morning Farmer's Market is set for this Saturday, April 25, 2026 from 9:00 am to Noon at the Highland Park Commons, thanks to the generous support of the Chattanooga Football Club Foundation.

Did you know that in Tennessee 21% of the state's population lives in areas considered food deserts? Food deserts are defined as areas with inadequate access to grocery stores or supermarkets. 

Highland Park, a historic Chattanooga neighborhood, was seen an obvious choice for a new Saturday market location because of the vibrant community combined with the lack of readily available, healthy food options. 

A stop at the market for fresh, local groceries is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Grab and sip a coffee while you browse grocery offerings or relax at a picnic table while enjoying a treat from one of our vendors. The on-site lawn and playground make HILO Market the perfect meet up for family playdates. 

  • Parking - FREE street and lot parking is available at Highland Park Commons
  • Payment Methods Accepted - Venmo, Credit Card, Cash. (SNAP/EBT will be accepted soon)
  • Pets - Pets are welcome at HILO Market. Owners must abide by all park rules. Please be considerate of others by keeping your pets leashed and cleaning up after them. 
  • Weather - HILO Market operates rain or shine. 
  • Kids Activities - Highland Park Commons features a playground and lawn for open play. 

HILO Market Vendor List April 25, 2026 

  • Southern Sips and Sandwiches - Burgers and Lemonade
  • New Wave Coffee - Coffee bags and drip coffee to-go
  • Elsea and Co. - Specialty Cocktail and Drink Mixers
  • High Point Farms - Fresh cut flowers, dahlia tubers, flower seeds
  • Belle Chocolates - Chocolate bars, bon bons, cookies and cake pops
  • Alter Eco Farms - Compost in various sized bags
  • Chilowhee Dairy - Pick up for Pre-Orders of Dairy Products 
  • Mountain Medicine Mama - Sourdough, Salsa, pickles, relish, jam, tonics, elixirs, tinctures, salves and more
  • High Energy Health - Health and Wellness 
  • Hissing Possum Farm - Produce and more 
  • Hernandez Farm - Produce, greens, salad mix, hand made cutting boards, and more 
  • CHI Markets - Produce, berries, honey, bread and more