Homespun Storefront Zi Olive On The North Shore Is A Quaint Gourmet Tasting Room

Opened in 2019 by owner Charlie Kimball, Zi Olive on the North Shore is located on Frazier Avenue on Chattanooga's North Shore and is a quaint and charming gourmet tasting room serving up high-quality olive oils, balsamic vinegars, BBQ sauces, and even local honey.

The homespun store is smaller, roughly 200 square feet, and shares a space with Charlie’s wife, Jeanne Trewhitt's, store, A Child’s Garden Boutique. The business is in a brick building on Frazier with a red awning above the doorway and a beautiful mural on the right side of it depicting the vibrancy of Chattanooga’s northshore community.

When first walking in, Zi Olive is on your right, with a lovely fountain trickling water from a sink spout over rocks that look like they are not attached to any water source. Oddly fascinating and very cool. Immediately, it feels inviting, warm, cozy, and somewhat zen, with two ornate, smaller, orange chairs to relax in and take in all the different products offered.

Some fresh flowers were sitting on the table by the chairs, various magazines, and a sign that says the business name, with a drawing of Charlie Brown shouting at Snoopy that he “forgot to get the olive oil," while Snoopy sits sleeping atop his doghouse. It’s emblematic of the carefree and sweet personality of the owner.

The air conditioning was also blasting, with the guests drifting in during these hot summer days, praising the storefront owners for being able to escape from the heat for a bit while taking respite in the arms of various flavored gourmet olive oils and tasty balsamic vinegars. The oils are pure, gluten-free, imported, made from the best ingredients, and always fresh.

The storefront also sells incredible creamed honey, lotions, Tennessee rib liquor marinades, ketchup, stuffed olives, dill pickles, and beautifully handmade ceramic garlic graters and bread warmers, along with various other products and items that help make cooking easier.

In visiting the store, I got a chance to speak with the owner, Charlie Kimball, who discussed his love for people and olive oils, what he wants folks to experience while in the shop, and how issues on Frazier and the Walnut Street Bridge renovations have impeded foot traffic for the small business.

“I want people to come in, and I want them to have fun while they’re here. They can taste all they want to, we can talk about recipes, and our Facebook page even has recipes on it.”

When asked about how he has been operating his business on Frazier Avenue recently, with all of the changes that have taken place and the renovations to the Walnut Street Bridge, Kimball mentioned that foot traffic has been impeded.

“It’s not been good. The bridge is impeding foot traffic, and a lot of people like the new traffic pattern, while a lot of people don’t. People said it would be good and that it would slow people down, but it isn’t; it’s slowing business down. I don’t think the traffic pattern has as much to do with it as the bridge being down and the economy. The bridge itself, well, we can hardly wait until September.”

The massive Walnut Street bridge renovations have indeed impacted foot traffic to Frazier, and several businesses have had to relocate or close, which even further showcases Kimball’s love for people and his products, as Zi Olive on Northshore has remained open and in the same location despite the hardships.

The storefront is entirely homespun, too, with almost all the furniture and fixtures holding the products being found in garage sales or having been handmade by Charlie himself. Even the checkout desk’s marble was found on the side of the road, according to Charlie, giving the entire store a homey atmosphere, patched together with grit, determination, and elbow grease.