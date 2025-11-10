How To Find Healthy Food Options Among The City's Expanding Food Deserts

Grocery prices continue to rise, making it more difficult for families to purchase basic vital essentials, especially food. There are sections of the Scenic City that are increasingly being designated as a food desert by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA defines food deserts as low-income areas where residents have limited access to affordable, healthy food, such as a supermarket or large grocery store. These areas typically have low or median family incomes and low access to a grocery store (at least 500 people or 33% of the population live more than 1 mile from a supermarket in urban areas, or 10 miles in rural areas).

According to the USDA, areas in Chattanooga identified as food deserts include parts of East Chattanooga, Brainerd, Alton Park, East Lake, and Avondale, and Eastdale.

Within the past year this area has seen its share of larger grocery stores shut down. In June of 2024 the Food City on East 23rd Street closed. Just last week the Food City on Rossville Blvd also shuttered its doors. That means residents looking to buy groceries would have to drive or find transportation to the Food City in ST. Elmo, or the one on Broadstreet, or the Eastridge store, or the Battlefield Parkway store or the Publix on Broad Street. Smaller stores like Aldi’s (on Brainerd Road) and Sav-A-Lot (on Ringgold Road) are just as far away.

That may be fine for families with reliable transportation, although you’re using more gas to get your groceries, but what about people with limited or no transportation at all?

These folks might have to resort to getting their food from convenience stores and fast-food restaurants, which typically offer few healthy options and sometimes higher prices.

According to Medical News Today, the limited access to healthy foods can contribute to diet related conditions like Diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease.

There are several small mom-and-pop stores (tiendas) along Rossville Blvd, that serve the Latin community well by selling produce, spices and products these families are accustomed to using in their daily meals. While these stores help if you’re searching for some basic fruits, vegetables and meats (some of these tiendas have a butcher shop inside) these stores don’t carry the inventory most people shop for and have access to when shopping at a larger grocery chain.

The same can be said about trying to buy all your groceries from places like Family Tree and Dollar General. The variety and quality of food purchased at these convenience stores are not the same as Food City, Publix and the others.

If you need help accessing healthy food, there are several resources in the city.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank has mobile pantries designed to bring food directly to neighborhoods that are considered "food deserts" or are otherwise underserved. Mobile pantry locations, operational days and hours are listed at www.chattfoodbank.org/find-food/near-you.

The United Way of Chattanooga provides food resources and connects people with local assistance through its 2-1-1 helpline. Just dial (423)-265-8000, or text your zip code to 898-211. Just this past Monday and Tuesday the United Way of Chattanooga reported a 50% increase in calls related to food. The 2-1-1 help line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Findhelp.org offers free or reduced-cost resources like food, housing, financial assistance, health care, and more. Visit www.findhelp.org.

With some of these programs, food can be directly delivered to your home by one of their non-profit partners.

If you don’t have reliable transportation, a phone, or a computer, you can ask neighbors, friends, or family for help. They can help you research or call for the assistance you might need.

You can also visit a local community center or library in person. Libraries are equipped with computers and staff that can help. Visit social service agencies, and community centers who often have staff who can connect you with resources like food pantries, soup kitchens, and mobile pantries for immediate needs.

Visit a local food pantry or soup kitchen: These organizations are designed to help those in need and may have staff on-site who can provide information on how to get food. Some, like the Chatt Foundation, are accessible by walking or public transit.

Resources are available. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.