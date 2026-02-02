How To Make And Keep Healthy Eating Choices Through The New Year

The start of a new year brings fresh enthusiasm to reset intentions.

Whether it’s to exercise more or change an eating pattern, setting resolutions is exciting when motivation is high, but sustaining them through the year often proves more challenging.

Making healthier choices easier and more obvious is key to beating resolution fizzle and maintaining good habits all year long. Which is where Food City's Wellness Club can help.

Start Small

Setting big goals feels inspiring and exciting, but it can quickly become overwhelming. Successful habit changes start with small steps that help build consistency. Small changes create “wins” early and often and they create momentum, so that once a habit is mastered, another small one can be added.

Try reframing:

Instead of trying to cut out sugar completely, identify some of the biggest sources in your typical diet and try to make realistic swaps

Instead of focusing on a weight loss goal that feels far away, focus on losing 5 percent of your body weight

Instead of aiming to workout at the gym for 60 minutes per day, 5 days per week, start with a goal of at least 10 minutes of daily movement

Over time, these shifts compound, resulting in noticeable change. The key is consistency over intensity.

Make Healthy the Default

One of the biggest determinants of our behaviors is environment. In fact, environment shapes almost all the decisions we make daily. While it can be great to ride the wave of fresh motivation that surges with the turn of the calendar, the solution to overcoming barriers to behavior change is to design our environment so that the healthy choice the easiest and most obvious.

If lack of time is a barrier to improving eating habits, try pre-cut, washed fruit cups and chopped and ready-to-eat vegetables and hummus and place them in the front of the refrigerator where they are highly visible. Keep Food City’s recipe-ready ShortCuts on hand as a fresh option for easy prep. Try ShortCuts soup starter vegetables to quickly add to a slow cooker with lean protein for a hearty winter or grill-ready vegetables for a quick side dish.

Keeping frozen or canned fruits and vegetables on hand is another hack for quick meal preparation. Great for stir-frys, or to add to pasta dishes, casseroles and smoothies, frozen fruits and vegetables are a fast and convenient option. Likewise canned fruits and vegetables can be just as nutritious as fresh and are a convenient way to quickly add more vitamins and minerals to your eating plan. If you are working to build healthier habits and stick to your budget, shop Food City store brands for canned and frozen fruits and vegetables. Meal planning with brands like Food Club and Full Circle Market offer similar ingredients and the same quality and flavor at great value.

Shop Food City Pick Well

Food City’s Pick Well program can help easily identify “better for you” foods to add to your shopping cart. Look for the following tags when shopping in store or online.

Dietitian’s Pick

The Dietitian’s Pick icon highlights foods that are higher in essential nutrients but lower in saturated fat, sodium, and added sugar. Plus, these foods contain more: vitamins, minerals, nutrients (such as protein and fiber), and whole grains. Items in Food City stores that receive the Dietitian’s Pick shelf-tag meet the FDA’s criteria for a “healthy” food, meaning the nutrients in these foods support health and help to prevent nutrition-related disease.

GLP-1 Friendly