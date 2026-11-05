How To Serve Fantastic Thanksgiving Meals Without Having To Cook

Now that Halloween is in our rear-view mirror, it's time to focus on the next big holiday. Which, contrary to what it may seem like while visiting local retail stores, is actually Thanksgiving and not Christmas.

And what would Thanksgiving be without a big home-cooked meal?

Probably a lot less stressful.

For myself, I love cooking. I have loved Thanksgiving since I was a child, and have been happily overseeing the creation of holiday feasts for decades. But I am also aware that not everyone loves spending most of the day getting hot and sweaty in a kitchen that ends up looking more like the results of a disaster film than whatever Martha Stewart's kitchen looks like.

So with that in mind, Patty Leon, my good friend and colleague (and a woman who knows her way around a kitchen as well) has spent the past few weeks researching around town and putting together a list of Thanksgiving meal options that will make your day a lot easier and a lot easier to clean up after.

Here's what she has come up with take-home options from some of the city's finest restaurants and grocery stores:

Main Street Meats

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, a few local restaurants want to take the burden. Michelin Guide recommended Main Street Meats has released their Thanksgiving 2026 menu, which is available for pre-order now. The menu includes a selection of fresh, smoked or brined turkeys, as well as a variety of sides and desserts perfect for Thanksgiving. The deadline to order is Thursday, November 19th. Customers can call the restaurant at (423) 602-9568 or email cl@mainstreetmeatschatt.com.

Feed Company Table & Tavern

Let the team at Feed Company Table & Tavern handle the cooking this Thanksgiving with their Take & Bake menu. Meats, sides, they’ve got everything you need for a perfect family feast. Whether you are tasked with bringing a side or preparing a Thanksgiving meal for the family, FEED is there to help. Visit: feedtableandtavern.com and select the Take and Bake area under the menu and complete the form to place your order. Take it home and heat the meal in the comfort of your kitchen.

Roasted Ham | Roasted Turkey with Gravy $12 per pound

Meat is available in 2.5 lb. increments

Macaroni & Cheese | Mashed Potatoes | Green Bean Casserole | Stuffing | Sweet Potato Casserole $40 each

Cranberry Relish $15 | Dinner Rolls with Herb Butter $10

Banana Pudding $20 | Pumpkin Pie $15 | Pecan Pie $15

Half a pan feeds 10 people. Orders must be placed by Friday, November 21st. They will offer drive-through pick-up service through their event space behind the restaurant on Wednesday, November 26th from 1-4 p.m. For questions, please email feedtakeandbake@gmail.com.

Cracker Barrel

This Thanksgiving, spend more time with your guests and less time cooking with a Heat & Serve meal from Cracker Barrel. Choose a feast, which serves 8-10, or family dinner, which serves 4-6. Pre-order and receive a FREE digital bonus card when you schedule pickup for 11/23 or 11/24.

Thanksgiving for 4-6 people: One Oven-roasted Turkey Breast | Cornbread Dressing | Turkey Gravy | Cranberry Relish | Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans | Green Beans | Sweet Yeast Rolls

Thanksgiving for 8-10: Two Oven-roasted Turkey Breasts | Cornbread Dressing | Turkey Gravy | Cranberry Relish | Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans | Green Beans | Mashed Potatoes | Sweet Yeast Rolls | Pumpkin Pie | Pecan Pie

Pickup orders between 11/21-11/29. 12-hour notice is required. Serve within 72 hours of pickup. Order here. They are also offering holiday ham meals and Prime rib meals.