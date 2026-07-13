Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl Celebrates Cool Treats On National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday July 19 and River City Company is once again inviting the community to enjoy cool treats all weekend long with the fifth annual Downtown Chattanooga Ice Cream Crawl.

Starting on Friday July 17th, people can enjoy ice cream, special menu items, and unique flavors in shops and restaurants across Downtown Chattanooga. People who visit participating locations can also enter to win a $100 Chattanooga Express Card and ice cream prize packages.

Participating locations include:

Clumpies Southside & Northshore

Ice Cream Show

Ben & Jerry’s

Milk & Honey

Scoop Around Ice Cream Bar Main Street & Market Street

Cold Stone Creamery

Bleu Fox Cheese Shop

"We're thrilled to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with the sweetest event of the summer,” said Sharika Wilson, Owner of Scoop Around Ice Cream Bar. “As Chattanooga's newest downtown ice cream destination, we can't wait to welcome families, friends, and visitors to experience our over-the-top creations and make delicious memories together. Get ready for smiles, sprinkles, and a whole lot of ice cream!"

Select locations will be featuring special or limited-time flavors. A poll will be posted to the Downtown Chattanooga social media accounts to vote which flavor Bleu Fox Cheese Shop should offer - a pear blue cheese or sour cherry goat cheese ice cream. Clumpies and Milk & Honey are showcasing their special summer menus, and Cold Stone Creamery has special limited-time flavors like Supergirl’s Cosmic Kettle Corn Creation.

To enter for the prizes including the $100 Chattanooga Express Card, simply visit a participating location and scan the QR code found on the poster to enter the “Mystery Word”. For every Mystery Word submitted, the participant will be entered to win a $100 Chattanooga Express Card and other ice cream prize packages. Sweepstakes details and information can be found at rivercitycompany.com/ice-cream-crawl

The event is hosted by River City Company and is sponsored by EPB, First Horizon Bank and Food City. People are encouraged to purchase the ingredients at Food City locations across Chattanooga anytime for the ingredients for their perfect ice cream creation.

Ice Cream Crawl