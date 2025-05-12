Annual Ice Cream Social Returns To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

The Ice Cream Social at Chattanooga Market is a 25 year tradition, and also a fan favorite for kids and adults alike.

This year, Clumpies Ice Cream Co. will be in the spotlight serving it up for a berry-good-cause. Market patrons will be able to buy a tasting flight of four different flavors including Blueberry White Chocolate Chunk, Blueberry Muffin, Very Berry Lavender, and Summer Berry Buckle for just $10.

After sampling each flavor, ticket holders will be able to vote on their favorite flavor. The winning flavor will be produced by Clumpies Ice Cream Co. and available at local scoop shops as part of their Summer Featured Flavors menu. About the event, Director of Independent Foods at Clumpies, Ashley Bottoms says, “We love partnering with local businesses and are proud to present the Ice Cream Social at the Chattanooga Market while supporting such an amazing cause.”

Importantly, all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga whose mission is to enhance the quality of life throughout the lifespan for all individuals with Down syndrome in the greater Chattanooga area by providing resources, education, awareness, advocacy, community, and support to these individuals, their families, and the professionals serving them.

"The Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga is honored and excited to be the Community Partner for this year's Ice Cream Social. We are so grateful to the Chattanooga Market for giving us this opportunity to raise awareness about our incredible loved ones with Down syndrome and their families. We also want to thank Clumpies Ice Cream Co.”, says Jenna Hazelet of DSCGC. “This event would not be possible without their amazing support!”

Ice Cream Social tickets can be purchased at the event or in advance through Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga.

Clumpies Ice Cream Co. was founded by the son of a third-generation candy maker and has been crafting micro-batch ice cream in Chattanooga since 1999. Made just nine gallons at a time in their production facility at the base of Lookout Mountain, Clumpies focuses on quality and creativity. From pasteurizing their ice cream base in-house to crafting each inclusion, every bite is handmade.

Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle stage for Sunday will be a showcase of Hamilton County School Bands.

11:30 - 12:00 Hunter Middle School Jazz Band

12:10 - 12:30 Loftis Middle School Jazz Band

12:40 - 1:00 Soddy Daisy High School

1:10 - 1:30 East Hamilton High School

1:40 - 2:30 Signal Mountain High School Jazz Band

2:40 - 3:00 Hixson High School Jazz Band

3:10 - 3:30 East Hamilton Middle School

Know Before You Go