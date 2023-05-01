It's Berry Season Sunday At The Chattanooga Market With The Annual Strawberry Festival

For many, Sunday Funday, holds a special place in their hearts. It’s a weekly routine that brings people together for not only shopping local, but to enjoy a sense of community at Chattanooga Market.

There’s a fresh theme each week, too, that keeps them coming back. This Sunday, May 7th, is a fan favorite—Strawberry Festival. It’s certainly strawberry season, which is no small feat. Strawberry plants are planted in late winter or early spring and, like all farm fresh produce, their success is dependent on Mother Nature.

Two larger farms this year will be coming on Sunday with their fresh picked berries, hoping to put a basket in every set of arms. Melon Patch Farms, out of Georgia and Hughes Farms here in Tennessee will be the main providers. Many of the week’s vendors will join in with strawberry themed items or foods—it’s always fun to see the creations these talented makers bring.

Live music for May 7th will be a special treat on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage. Several Hamilton County Middle School and High School Jazz Bands will be performing. A schedule of those performances can be found online here.

And, the day would not be complete without a host of food trucks to satisfy everyone’s palette. There will be over 15 food trucks with everything from wings to funnel cakes

The full season schedule can be found at ChattanoogaMarket.com