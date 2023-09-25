It's Wing Time Once Again This Sunday At The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday, October 1st, the Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, a little messy, but a whole lot of fun.

It’s the Scenic City Wing competition featuring six local eateries who’ll be showing off their cooking talents, two wings at a time. A $15 ticket gets folks two wings from each of six restaurants.

Patrons can sample the unique tastes of the area’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2023. A panel of judges will determine their favorite as well. Two trophies will be awarded by the end of the day.

2023 Scenic City Wing Contestants

1885 Grill (reigning champion)

Southside Social

Whiskey Cowgirl

Puckett’s

Big Chill Grill

New York Pizza Department

Reigning 8 year winner, 1885 Grill, boasts wings seasoned with fresh blended spices from Alchemy Spice—a company gaining their success from the early years at Chattanooga Market. 1885’s winning wings are featured daily at the St. Elmo location. The award-winning process starts with a marinade of ‘Proud to be American’ spice blend before being lightly battered, deep fried, and tossed in their special Carolina Gold Sauce.

Chattanooga Market is proud to donate all ticket sales directly to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. And, restaurants will be cooking up chicken wings graciously donated by Koch Foods, who makes this event possible. The event provides an opportunity to be a part of the solution to end hunger in our community. The Chattanooga Area Food Bank envisions a region where access to healthy food helps people move toward greater self-sufficiency, and where the Chattanooga Area Food Bank leads efforts to end hunger in our time.

It’s all happening at Chattanooga Market this Sunday, October 1st from 11am-4pm. Tickets can be purchased online at GiveButter.com/SCWings or at the event directly from the Chattanooga Area Food Bank tent. Tickets are $15 per person, which will get each patron one dozen wings.