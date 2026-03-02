Jersey Mike’s 16th Annual “Month of Giving” Celebrates Special Olympics Athletes

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games is joining forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs locations throughout Tennessee for the 16th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign.

During the month of March, Jersey Mike’s customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation when placing their order to help 81 local Team Tennessee athletes and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

This year, the games will be held June 20-26, in locations across Minnesota’s Twin Cities, with the University of Minnesota as the official host venue. Nearly 3,000 athletes will compete in 16 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming and basketball, with pickleball and cornhole making their debut.

Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving campaign culminates with “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 25, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state programs attending the USA Games.

On Day of Giving every single dollar that comes in nationwide, whether in-store, online or through the app, will go to the cause. Day of Giving is Jersey Mike’s busiest day of the year, when some crews arrive as early as 4 a.m.

The Month of Giving traditionally supports more than 200 local charities nationwide. For the second time in the 16-year history of Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will support this single, important cause dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID), a mission that transcends the boundaries of sport to address discrimination in all its forms.

Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $30 million.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $143 million for local charities.