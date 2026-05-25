Kick Off The Summer Grilling Season By Elevating Your Grilling Mastery

Memorial Day signals the unofficial start of summer grilling season! Grilling is a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors while serving meals that are both flavorful and nutritious, combining peak-season produce with high-quality proteins.

Because grilling often uses less added fat than other cooking methods, and enhances flavor through caramelization, reducing the need for added sauces, it can be an excellent way to support overall health.

If your Memorial plans involve the grill, consider these tips to elevate your plate.

Go Lean with Proteins

Choosing lean proteins can help keep saturated fat in check while delivering key nutrients. Grilling is well-suited to a variety of lean options, including beef, poultry and seafood. Selecting appropriate cuts and applying proper techniques can enhance nutritional value and optimize flavor.

Beef can fit into a healthy eating pattern when lean cuts are selected and enjoyed in appropriate portions. Excellent lean options for the grill include top round, tenderloin and top sirloin. For burgers, 90-93% lean ground beef is a smart choice. A three-ounce cooked portion of lean beef contains roughly 150 calories, provides about 25 grams of high-quality protein and delivers ten essential nutrients, including iron, zinc, and B vitamins.

When meat is exposed to direct heat above 280°F, proteins begin to break down and interact with natural sugars, producing the browning know as the Maillard reaction. This process creates the rich color and deep flavor associated with grilled foods. To optimize this process, reduce excess surface moisture before cooking. Dry brining with salt draws moisture from the surface, promoting a flavorful crust while maintaining a tender, juicy interior.

Poultry, like chicken and turkey, is another versatile lean choice for the grill. Marinating skinless chicken breasts and thighs enhances moisture retention and boosts flavor. Seafood, including salmon, shrimp, and white fish, offers high-quality protein with shorter cooking times. Fatty fish such as salmon also provide anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids that support brain and heart health.

Be Careful of Overcooking

Overcooking animal proteins can lead to the formation of certain compounds, like heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which develop when meats are exposed to very high heat for prolonged periods. HCAs form in meats that are cooked above 300°F.

To minimize exposure, avoid excessive charring, cook to recommended internal temperatures rather than cooking beyond doneness, and trim away any heavily charred portions before serving. Using a marinade can also help reduce the formation of these compounds.

Be Mindful of Seasonings

Many prepared marinades and rubs can be high in sodium and added sugars. Food City’s Pick Well program makes it easy to identify better-for-you options. Look for the No Sugar Added, Low Sodium and Heart Healthy tags to quickly find options that support health.

Preparing your own seasoning blends is another way to control ingredients while enhancing flavor. Try fresh herbs such as basil, dill or cilantro and bold spices like cumin or smoked paprika. A simple mixture of olive oil, minced garlic, and lime zest creates a versatile marinade that delivers bright flavor without unnecessary added sugar or excess salt.

Prioritize Grill-Ready Produce

Side dishes are an ideal opportunity to highlight seasonal produce. Adding fruits and vegetables to the grill can add color, texture, flavor and nutrition without significantly increasing calories. Grilling transforms produce by infusing smoky flavor and caramelizing natural sugars to intensify sweetness.

Choose fruits and vegetables that can withstand high heat. Vegetables such as asparagus, peppers, mushrooms, summer squash and corn-on-the cob grill beautifully. Fruits including watermelon, peaches, mango, and pineapple also develop rich flavor when lightly charred. Grill ready produce options, like Food City’s Shortcut Griller Vegetable Kabobs, or Cabbage Steaks offer an easy and appealing way to incorporate a variety of produce.