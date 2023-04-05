Kitchen Incubator Has 18 Food Trucks Ready For First Friday In April

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga’s Food Truck Friday kicks off the holiday weekend this Friday, April 7 with 18 food trucks featuring everything from wings, to barbeque, to soul food to gumbo to subs and fries.

Be sure to bring an appetite. The food entrepreneurs will serve from 11am to 3pm, adjacent to the KIC building at 5704 Marlin Road, near Eastgate Mall in the Brainerd area.

“We have a great line-up of trucks offering a variety of cuisines” Pat Rowe, KIC member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager, explained. “I invite everyone in the Chattanooga area out this Friday to begin the holiday weekend a little early with us”, Rowe said.

Food Truck Friday happens every first and third Friday of the month. It is made possible by the generous support of TVFCU.

“TVFCU is proud to support LAUNCH and it’s Kitchen Incubator because it has an impact directly on the community and food entrepreneurs ranging from caterers, to food trucks to the people who have an idea for a food or snack item they can market,” said Marcus

Cade-Johnson, Business Lender, Business & Commercial Services at TVFCU. “LAUNCH and the Kitchen Incubator are the leg up a lot of people need to get their business started.”

Food Trucks for April 7, 2023 include (Subject to change):

COLD Fusions

The Bistro

Look-Out 4 Sliders

Mo Lemonade

Nolagirl’s Gumbo

Soul Que

Broken Heart Cheesecakes

The Oatmeal Experience LLC

Down Home Bakes

Windy City Eatz

Mac's Sub and Fries

BBQ ROWE and Catering

Tata's Grill Bosnian Cuisine

Neutral Ground

California Smothered Burritos

Wings Top Tots

Kena’s Cajun Kitchen

Los Tainos Kitchen

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on black owned, women owned and micro-businesses.

LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The organization has helped start nearly 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.