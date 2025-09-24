Kitchen Incubator Hosts 16+ Entrepreneurs For Final ‘KIC Nights’ Of The 2025 Season

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, powered by LAUNCH, is proud to announce that the final ‘KIC Nights’ event of 2025 will take place on September 26, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 5704 Marlin Road.

The tri-annual event will not only feature underrepresented entrepreneurs, but also highlight KIC’s newest building addition, known as ‘The Patio’, with the theme ‘Old School KIC-BACK Dance Party’ and a Kidz Zone.

Tent Vendors:

C&C Candy Company

The Island Vibe

Treats by Storm

Just Da Babies

Moton Meals

T3Creative

Down Home Bakes

Food Trucks:

The Frozen Frenzy

California Smothered Burrito

Lignum Vitae: Jamaican Food Truck

2 Moma Food Truck

Wicked Weiner

Melissa’s Meals on Wheels

Sweet Treats Ice Cream & Milkshakes

Mo Lemonade Cafe

Nola Girls Gumbo

“As we continue to expand the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga’s services and space, LAUNCH is excited to continue to highlight the innovative entrepreneurs coming from both KIC and LAUNCH’s programs,” said LAUNCH co-CEO Hal Bowling. “We’ve seen nearly 1000 entrepreneurs come to LAUNCH with a dream and create innovative businesses that enhance our economy – both locally and globally.”