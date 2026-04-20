Kitchen Incubator Hosts "The Reveal Event: Neutral Ground x SoulQue" Collaboration

Neutral Ground, a culinary concept rooted in culture, storytelling, and globally influenced cuisine, will host a one-day collaborative pop-up event with local barbecue brand SoulQue 423 on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.

Titled “The Reveal Event: Neutral Ground x SoulQue”, this special collaboration brings together two Chattanooga-based chefs and entrepreneurs for a thoughtfully curated dining experience that highlights both contrast and connection through food.

Chef Kenyatta Ashford of Neutral Ground, known for drawing inspiration from his West African heritage and global culinary experiences, joins forces with SoulQue 423, a brand known for its bold, smoke-driven barbecue and strong presence in Chattanooga’s food community.

The two chefs first connected through the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, where their shared presence in the local food scene and recognition from acclaimed pitmaster Brian Furman helped spark a natural creative alignment. What began as mutual respect has evolved into a collaboration that brings their distinct culinary styles together.

Together, the chefs present a menu that bridges their approaches - pairing layered spices, rich cultural influences, and slow-crafted barbecue techniques into a cohesive, one-day offering that reflects both Neutral Ground’s evolving vision and SoulQue 423’s signature approach to barbecue.

Guests can expect a featured smoked lamb chop plate, including a half rack of smoked lamb chops served with a choice of sides such as herb roasted potato salad, smoked gouda mac & cheese, and braised collard greens, along with house sauces including mint chimichurri and garlic butter. Dessert offerings include a peach crumble with chantilly cream.

At the center of the event is a highly anticipated moment for Neutral Ground: an exclusive surprise preview of a dish from the brand’s forthcoming restaurant menu. The details of this item will not be revealed in advance, offering guests a first look at the direction and evolution of the concept ahead of Neutral Ground’s upcoming brick-and-mortar opening, planned for late summer 2026.

To mark the occasion, the first 20 guests in line will receive this exclusive preview item as part of their order, along with limited Neutral Ground and SoulQue 423 merchandise, making it a highly sought after and time sensitive experience.

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, which will host the event, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting food entrepreneurs by providing access to commercial kitchen space, business resources, and community-driven programming. The organization plays a vital role in fostering culinary innovation and helping emerging food concepts grow within the Chattanooga community.

As Neutral Ground concludes its current pop-up series, “The Reveal Event” represents both a culmination and a forward-looking milestone. It introduces the flavors, philosophy, and creative direction that will define the brand’s upcoming restaurant. With a brick-and-mortar location set to open in late summer 2026, Neutral Ground continues to build momentum through pop-up events, catering, and Chef Kenyatta Ashford’s private dining experiences.

SoulQue 423 will continue serving the community through its regular food truck pop-ups, with additional appearances and events including an upcoming highly anticipated barbecue competition on June 6. Updates and locations can be found on the brand’s social media channels.

This is a one-day event, and featured items will be available in limited quantities.