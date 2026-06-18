Kitchen Incubator Hosts Their Inaugural KIC Nights Juneteenth Celebration

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC), powered by LAUNCH, is thrilled to announce its inaugural KIC Nights: Juneteenth event, taking place on Friday, June 19, from 6 PM to 9:30 PM.

This vibrant evening will celebrate freedom, culture, and community through an array of food, music, and local entrepreneurship, uniting residents and visitors in honor of Juneteenth's rich history and legacy.

KIC Nights: Juneteenth showcases the best of our local culture. With over 12 food trucks offering a variety of delicious cuisines, 20+ small businesses displaying local talent, and 10+ educational vendors providing valuable resources, this event promises to be a feast for the senses and an inspiring gathering for all.

Families and children can enjoy face painting and a FREE Kidz Zone, offering fun activities and entertainment for younger attendees. This event highlights the strength and innovation of local entrepreneurs, community leaders, and artists, making it a perfect outing for those who appreciate the power of collaboration and creativity in our community.

"We are excited to kick off KIC Nights with a celebration that honors the history of Juneteenth while shining a light on local entrepreneurs and artists," said LAUNCH Co-CEO DeJuan Jordan. "This event is not just about food and entertainment; it's about coming together as a community to celebrate our shared resilience, culture, and commitment to progress."

KIC Nights: Juneteenth is a partnership event brought to you by LAUNCH, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga, ArtsBuild, and Chattanooga Business Elite. Together, they aim to foster a sense of belonging and inspire connections that will shape our community's future.

Join us for this unforgettable evening of celebration and unity. Whether you're there for the amazing food, uplifting music, or heartwarming community spirit, KIC Nights: Juneteenth is an event you won't want to miss.

KIC Nights: Juneteenth

Friday, June 19, 6 PM - 9:30 PM

Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga

5704 Marlin Rd, Chattanooga,

For more information about the event, please visit https://bit.ly/KICNightsJuneteenth2026