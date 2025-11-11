Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Named Finalist For National Golden Whisk Awards

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, powered by LAUNCH, has been named a finalist for two awards at the Golden Whisk Awards, the only national celebration of shared kitchen innovation and leadership, hosted by The Food Corridor:

Shared Kitchen Mentor of the Year

Community Impact Award

KIC was also a finalist at the 2024 Golden Whisk Awards in New Orleans for Shared Kitchen Industry Champion of the Year, underscoring sustained excellence and national impact.

Whether through charitable programs, education initiatives, or efforts to combat food insecurity, the recipient of The Community Impact Award has demonstrated a commitment to improving the well-being of their community, using their platform to drive meaningful change.

The Shared Kitchen Mentor of the Year award honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to mentor others in the shared kitchen community—providing guidance, education, and inspiration that helps others thrive.

“As Director of the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, I’m proud to lead a 10,126-square-foot shared commercial kitchen powered by LAUNCH,” said award nominee Mark Holland. “By helping individuals build confidence and compliance, we’ve seen home cooks become food truck owners, and food truck owners evolve into consumer packaged goods producers. The result is a growing ecosystem of successful local businesses that reflect the diversity and creativity of our city.”

“This recognition is evidence of what belief, and a fair shot, can do. When we invest in our local entrepreneurs and ensure they feel seen, they soar, and impact multiplies,” said Hal Bowling, Co-CEO of LAUNCH.

“KIC is where courage meets opportunity. We don’t just help build businesses, we help restore hope with greater opportunities,” said DeJuan S. Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH. “We’re especially proud to see Mark Holland recognized for his mentorship and commitment to KIC and the members we serve. His day-to-day coaching has helped entrepreneurs turn first steps into momentum.”

The winners will be announced live on November 12, 2025, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, at the conclusion of The Shared Kitchen Summit, where shared kitchen operators from across the country will gather to celebrate excellence in community building, mentorship, operational excellence, and innovation.