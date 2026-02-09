The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Celebrates Four Years Of Food Truck Friday

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, powered by LAUNCH, will celebrate the fourth anniversary of Food Truck Friday on Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5704 Marlin Rd., sponsored by TVFCU.

“The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has shaped the future of Chattanooga’s food scene, helping establish the food truck scene as a staple of the local culinary landscape,” said KIC Director Mark Holland.

“This event doesn’t just honor the food culture in the Scenic City, but also the community that has supported it since we opened our doors in 2021. We’re proud to continue developing Chattanooga’s reputation as a food city while contributing to economic growth and development.”

Over the past four years, hundreds of food trucks have participated in the event, with thousands of community members attending to sample diverse cuisines and support local food entrepreneurs.

"Food Truck Friday has become more than just an event,” said LAUNCH Co-CEO Hal Bowling. “It's a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit and culinary creativity in our community.”

“What started as a small initiative has grown into a movement,” added LAUNCH Co-CEO DeJuan Jordan. “Food Truck Friday reflects what’s possible when entrepreneurs are given access, community, and opportunity. The fact that this model has spread across the Tennessee Valley area speaks to the demand for inclusive economic spaces and the strength of our local food entrepreneurs. KIC doesn’t just host events; we are helping to shape a culture.”

The anniversary celebration will feature several local food trucks, a live radio broadcast with G93, giveaways, school appearances, and complimentary seating on KIC’s new heated patio.