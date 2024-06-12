Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Presents Faith & Family Night

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is presenting an evening of food, fun, family and faith on June 21st as part of their KIC Nights series.

On Friday, June 21, from 5pm to 9pm, an array of food trucks, local vendors and great music from Karen Collins featuring Sam Patton & Friends will provide an atmosphere of family fun in the Midtown area.

They will also have 11 new businesses as vendors. Those businesses have just graduated from the KIC Catalyst Cohort.

“It is going to be a great night!” said Pat Rowe, KIC Member Manager for KIC. “KIC Nights has afforded us another opportunity to provide a family friendly event in the Midtown area while showing off some of the talented members of the Kitchen Incubator” Rowe said.

“I love what’s happening with KIC Nights,” said DeJuan S. Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH, the parent organization of KIC. Jordan added, “bringing good food, unique products from local vendors, local music and families together is the goal. With the help of our sponsor, Millenium Bank, we’ve been able to bring positive vibes to an area of the city that doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves for its diversity, talented residents and central location.”

KIC Nights takes place in the area surrounding the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road, adjacent to Eastgate Town Center in the Brainerd area. Anyone interested in being a vendor should contact kic@launchchattanooga.org

Some of the featured Food Trucks and Vendors include:

Culture-Licious

Cold Fusions Fried Ice Cream

Down Home Bakes

Wicked Wieners

C & C Candy Co.

Windy City Eatz

Ember & Oaks BBQ

Jr’s Sweet Treats

Holder’s Deli

Lolo’s Sweet Treats

Grits Social

Cafe Laurel

Hot Wing Mike

Cafe Colombia

Moton’s Meals

Bethlehem Cafe & Bakery

2Moma Food Truck & Catering

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is an innovative facility that provides aspiring culinary entrepreneurs with a fully equipped commercial-grade kitchen. The shared space and the KIC staff provide the resources and guidance necessary to turn a founder’s food business dreams into reality.