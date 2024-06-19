Last Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Of The Season Taking Place This Friday

Make plans to join your friends and neighbors as the City of Red Bank hosts its last “Food Truck Friday” event for the summer.

The public is invited to a special evening of scrumptious foods, delightful music, and just plain fun at the season’s final “Food Truck Friday” event.

A selection of delicious foods will be offered by local food truck favorites Flame and Flavors, Jonny Poppers Burger Buggy, The Bistro, Abuelita’s Seasons, and Freddie Hanner Food Truck.

All food trucks will be set up and ready for customers at beautiful Red Bank Park at 3817 Redding Road. The wide variety of mouth-watering foods will be available for purchase from 5:30 until 8:30pm. “Bearhound”, a talented local inde/folk band, will be performing throughout the evening.

"We can't believe it is already time for the last ‘Food Truck Friday’ of the season, but are very excited to eat tasty food and listen to music with the Red Bank community,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Jeffrey Grabe. “Although this is the last ‘Food Truck Friday’ of spring, we will start back in the fall with another five ‘Food Truck Friday’s’, with the first one scheduled for September 6th. As always, we invite our neighbors in the surrounding area to join us for these special gatherings of food, music, and community.”

“Food Truck Friday” is a Red Bank family-friendly event. So grab your family and friends, bring a chair or blanket, purchase a mouthwatering meal (or two), and enjoy a relaxing musical evening at the park.

For more information, contact Red Bank City Hall at 423-877-1103 or on the City of Red Bank Facebook page.