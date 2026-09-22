LAUNCH Projected To Set Record Numbers With Second KIC Nights Event Of 2026

LAUNCH is bringing together more than 15+ local small businesses, 14+ food trucks and a record number of local performers for its second KIC Nights event of 2026, creating one of the city’s largest concentrated celebrations of local entrepreneurship this year.

KIC Nights: Rock with Us, a Michael Jackson-inspired celebration taking place Friday, September 25 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., will give Chattanooga residents an opportunity to discover new, local businesses while providing entrepreneurs with a platform to introduce their businesses to new customers.

“This is what KIC Nights is all about,” said LAUNCH Co-CEO DeJuan Jordan. “We’re creating opportunities for small businesses to be seen, supported and celebrated. We’re especially excited that people will have the chance to discover food trucks they may have never experienced in Chattanooga before.”

The event follows the success of KIC Nights: Juneteenth, which set a new attendance record for the series in June with more than 1,500 attendees, 47 vendors and five performers. KIC Nights: Rock with Us is expected to build on that momentum, with a larger lineup of live, local entertainment and more than 30 small businesses participating.

“KIC Nights gives entrepreneurs something that can be difficult to create on their own: a built-in audience that is ready to discover something new,” said LAUNCH Co-CEO Hal Bowling. “When hundreds or even thousands of people show up to support local businesses in one night, that impact can extend far beyond the event itself.”

KIC Nights: Rock with Us will take place Friday, September 25, from 6–9 p.m. at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The event is free and open to the public.