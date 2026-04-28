Letter Carriers Partner With Area Food Bank For Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Each year, letter carriers across the country head out on their routes on the second Saturday in May to collect donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries.

Since launching in 1993, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has grown into the nation’s largest one-day food drive, helping to fill the shelves of food banks in cities and towns throughout the United States.

The need is great, but you can help. We invite you to join letter carriers and our partner organizations in the fight to end hunger in our communities by participating in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Simply leave your donation of non-perishable food in a bag near your mailbox on Saturday, May 9th, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

Here in Chattanooga, the local chapter of NALC is partnering with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for the following zip codes: 37401, 37402, 37403, 37404, 37405, 37406, 37407, 37408, 37409, 37410, 37411, 37412, 37414, 37415, 37416, 37419, 37421, 37422, 37424, 37450.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is the national labor union of city delivery letter carriers employed by the United States Postal Service.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s mission is to lead a network of partners and unite the community to eliminate hunger by feeding, nourishing, and empowering those they serve. They work for the 1 in 6 households unsure about where their next meal might come from. That’s 180,000 adults, seniors, and children across 20 counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Through their robust network of partners, volunteers, and donors, they ensure that food reaches every person who needs it.

Learn more at chattfoodbank.org.