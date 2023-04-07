Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy To Be Featured On America’s Best Restaurants

Local restaurant Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in mid-April.

America’s Best Restaurants will bring its ABR Roadshow, focusing on local independently-owned restaurants, to the Lil Mama’s Chicago Style Hoagy on April 21st.

Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owners Michael and Kori Ellis about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

The Ellises moved to the Chattanooga area in June 2022, and were looking for a business opportunity after both working in education in Florida. They wanted a “second act” - something different to do, and do together, as they weren’t ready to retire. The original owner and founder of Lil Mama’s, Tiffany Pauldon-Banks, was looking to sell the business to focus on being a mentor for female entrepreneurs. Although the Ellises had no background in the restaurant business, they “loved the vibe of it, the food, the crew” says Michael.

The restaurant has a colorful graffiti decor and a throwback ‘90s hip-hop feel. Top sellers that may be featured on the episode besides the hoagies include the Dip, an Italian Beef “drenched in au jus” and served with giardiniera, mozzarella and nacho cheese, and the All That And A Bag Of Chips, potato chips drizzled with house-seasoned oil, parmesan and herbs. Michael recommends washing it all down with their signature drink The Juicy Jae, a blend of freshly made fruit punch and sweet lemon tea.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on Wednesday April 21st from 9 am to noon EST. The press is invited to attend. Lil Mama’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at americasbestrestaurants.com

Open every day but Sunday, Lil Mama’s is located at 818 Georgia Ave., Unit 114, Chattanooga TN 37402. Telephone is (731) 584-3026. For more information visit www.lilmamaschistylehoagy.com.