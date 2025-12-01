Little Coyote Can Teach You About The Culinary Power Of Barbecue

Learn about the history and culinary power of barbecue at Little Coyote this Thursday, December 4th, as food historian, author, and UTC professor Dr. Mark Johnson will share his knowledge of the southern cultural cuisine as part of the restaurant’s ongoing Speaker Series, hosted by Food as a Verb.

Dr. Johnson will join restaurant owner and Chef Erik Niel for a conversation exploring the rich history, impact, and enduring love for Southern barbecue.

Dr. Johnson’s first book, An Irresistible History of Alabama Barbecue, was released in 2017, and his highly anticipated new book, American Bacon: The History of a Food Phenomenon, is now available for pre-order.

Food as a Verb founder David Cook said the Speaker Series is just one of the ways his organization highlights the trending and growing food scene in Chattanooga.

“We wanted to do something more than restaurant reviews and recipes,” he said. “So, we started telling stories about local food, local chefs, local restaurants, local farmers in a way that was uplifting and meaningful, trying to tell stories about part of our lives that a lot of the regular media just walks right by.”

A former local food writer, Cook said he is friends with Chef Erik Niel and his wife Amanda. “We were just talking one day about what we could do to bring people together around some common topics, and we started the Speaker Series,” he said.

Th event begins at 4:30 p.m. with Dr. Johnson’s opening talk, followed by a moderated discussion with Dr. Johnson and Chef Niel. Little Coyote will offer its full dinner menu throughout.

“I think it's going to be a lot of fun,” Cook said. “Barbecue means so much to so many people, and now we get to hear the stories behind the story, so, I think it'll be a good afternoon.”

Tickets are $23.18 and can be purchased here.

Before joining the UTC faculty, Dr. Johnson, worked as a Visiting Lecturer at Georgia State University.He specializes in the history of the United States and, specifically, the U.S. South and African American History.

Recently Little Coyote received the Bib Gourmand award. It is awarded to establishments that provide a high-quality, three-course meal at a reasonable price. This award highlights unique restaurants that focus on simpler, more recognizable styles of cooking, offering a great dining experience that doesn't require a lot of money. Erik and his wife Amanda also received Michelin Guide recommendations for their other two restaurants, Easy Bistro and Main Street Meats.

Food as a Verb is Chattanooga’s only media devoted to telling the stories — agrarian, delightful, spiritual, gutsy stories – of local food in all its forms. Visit their website and sign up to receive their free newsletter.