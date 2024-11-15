Local Chick-fil-A's Fundraise For The Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Chattanooga are partnering with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for a two-week fundraiser.

For every Chick-fil-A Nuggets tray purchased from Monday, November 18 through Saturday, November 30, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to support the food bank’s essential work in the community.

“We’re grateful for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the critical work they do in our community,” said Nick Goebeler, local owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Brainerd Village. “We are honored to support them through this fundraiser and hope our Guests will join us in fighting hunger in Chattanooga.”

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank's mission is to lead a network of partners and unite the community to eliminate hunger by feeding, nourishing, and empowering those it serves.

Through its network of hundreds of community partners, the Food Bank distributes enough groceries to provide 14 million meals across 20 counties in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia.

“Chick-fil-A’s commitment to supporting our mission makes a true difference in the lives of those facing hunger in our community,” said Melissa Blevins, President and CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. “Thanks in part to their support, we’re able to bring more meals and hope to families in need.”

Learn more about the Chattanooga Area Food Bank at www.chattfoodbank.org