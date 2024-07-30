Celebrating National Farmers Market Week At The Chattanooga Market

This Sunday kicks off National Farmers Market Week. Locally, the Chattanooga Market is putting the spotlight on the farms, crafters, artists, food artisans and even the musicians that collectively make the Market what it is today.

With around 200 vendors each week, and thousands of patrons, Chattanooga Market continues to be the largest producer-only public market in our region.

"The Chattanooga Market represents a large economic impact for our city,” says Chris Thomas, Executive Director of the Market. “Last year, our vendors sold right around $7 million in goods and produce. And we’re only open for nine months out of the year—one day a week. Already this year they’re well on their way of beating that number.”

In thanks to a handful of corporate sponsors, including Acura, Lodge Cast Iron, Tennessee Aquarium, First Horizon and about a dozen small businesses, Chattanooga Market organizers have kept the city icon operating for nearly 25 years now.

And, of course, the support from the community is the most integral part. “Local and regional farms appreciate the ability to sell their bounty of produce in a low-cost, authentic setting. It’s how they reach their customer—through us—each week,” adds Thomas.

And for one local vendor, Bluff View Bakery, it all began at Chattanooga Market. At the end of July, the local bakery reached $1 million in sales since starting their business at Chattanooga Market in 2001.

"What an honor it is to be recognized by the Chattanooga Market! From ordering to production, packing, set up, sales and clean up, there's a large assembly behind being a vendor each Sunday," says Courtney Dougherty, Director of Marketing and Wholesale at Bluff View Bakery.

"We have lots of love and passion behind what we create, and it is incredible to share that with our community. The Chattanooga Market has remained a longstanding tradition for many families and small businesses. Bluff View Bakery would not be what it is today without our rooted partnership with the Chattanooga Market. We appreciate their dedication to our wonderful city and for continuing the growth of local businesses.”

The Chattanooga Market will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2025.

Know Before You Go