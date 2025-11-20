Local Partnership Improves Nutrition Security And Streamlines Food Pantry Operations

67.7% of people in Chattanooga have low access to healthy food, and the burden is even greater among communities of color; 83.6% of Black residents and 74% of Hispanic/Latino residents face limited access to nutritious options. These disparities contribute to higher rates of high blood pressure and chronic disease.

The American Heart Association and Hope for the Inner City are taking action to close nutrition gaps and improve health in Chattanooga.

On Wednesday, representatives from the American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, Hope for the Inner City, and members of the public toured the facility and unveiled new resources in Hope for the Inner City’s food distribution center that will help families access fresh, heart-healthy foods.

Funds for these new resources - a commercial cold storage unit and a kitchen cart in Hope for the Inner City’s food distribution center - were provided through local funding from the Journey Health Foundation in partnership with the American Heart Association.

The upgrades will expand access to fresh produce and nutritious options for the individuals they serve. In addition, iPads purchased with grant funds will replace paper-based processes, streamline operations, and improve efficiency for staff and volunteers.

This work addresses a critical need: “Access to healthy food is essential for preventing heart disease and stroke,” said Layra Navarro-Flores, community impact director, American Heart Association. “Our collaboration with Hope for the Inner City ensures families in East Chattanooga have the resources they need to live healthier lives.”

“At Hope for the Inner City, we believe every family deserves the opportunity to thrive,” said Mr. Anthony Watkins, executive director, Hope for the Inner City. “This partnership with the American Heart Association helps us break down barriers to healthy living by providing the tools and resources critical to serving our community. Together, we’re not just addressing immediate needs, we’re creating pathways for long-term health and stability in East Chattanooga.”

Guests toured the facility, which houses a recently upgraded dental clinic, vision clinic, meeting rooms, urban garden, gymnasium - and concluded the tour in the food distribution center. As symbols of the organization’s continued commitment to longer, healthier lives in Chattanooga, magnets with blood pressure categories, CPR information, and tips for living a Healthy for Good lifestyle were placed on the new cold storage unit. This American Heart Association community impact work is locally sponsored by the Journey Health Foundation.

To learn more about the American Heart Association’s work in Chattanooga and Greater Georgia to improve nutrition security and heart health in communities, visit heart.org/tennessee.