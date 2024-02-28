March 1st Brings The Loaded Potato Competition To Food Truck Friday

Year two of Food Truck Friday is well underway.

March’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck Friday is March 1 in the parking lot surrounding the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. Participating vendors and food trucks will be serving between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

“I am always excited about Food Truck Friday and entering our second year it is heartening to know we have the support of the community”, said Pat Rowe , KIC Member Support Manager. “I am particularly excited for this week’s loaded potato competition. I cannot wait to see what our contestants come up with as toppings for their potatoes.”

“By now, the community knows on the First Friday of every month”, Rowe said, “we will be out here upwards of 20 food trucks to satisfy those midday hunger pangs.”

The First Friday of the Month Food Truck Friday is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union for a second year.

“We are very appreciative of the support from Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union as the sponsor of Food Truck Friday. TVFCU gave us the support we needed to launch and grow Food Truck Friday,” DeJuan S. Jordan, Co-CEO of LAUNCH said.

The KIC is located in the Eastgate area at 5704 Marlin Road. Anyone coming out is encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the greatest variety of food options available.

The KIC is an innovative facility that provides a fully equipped commercial grade kitchen for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. The shared space and the KIC staff provides them with the resources and guidance necessary to turn their food business dreams into a reality.

Participating Food Trucks for March 1:

Parks Chicken LLC

Los Tainos Kitchen

The Bistro

Culture-Licious

California Smothered Burrito

Saks Wing Shak

Fud Vybez

C & C Candy Co.

Miss Griffins Footlongs

BBQ Rowe

Nola Girls Gumbo

Wing Top Tots

Chef Chasty Seafood & More

Look - Out 4 Sliders

Bhamanooga Wings

Wicked Wieners Shey’s Natural Smoothies

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses. LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC). The organization has helped start over 500 businesses, most of which are owned by women and people of color.